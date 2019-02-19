If you missed the legislative delegation meeting earlier this year because you didn't know about it – you will get a second chance to attend.
It turns out there was a problem with advertising the meeting, so now a second meeting will be held next Wednesday, February the 27th.
The hearings are a chance for the public to bring up items that they would like the legislature to address during the upcoming legislative session.
The hearings also offer a chance for local officials to request state money for local projects.
Currently our legislative delegation consists of state senator Bill Montford.
Our state representative Halsey Beshears was recently named to head the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations – so we won't have a full legislative delegation until a special election can be held.
If you do plan to attend, the legislative delegation hearing will be held on Wednesday, February the 27th at 6 PM at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment