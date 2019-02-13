If you own a tourist related business in Franklin, Gulf or Wakulla Counties, you can partner with VISIT FLORIDA free of charge to bring more visitors to your business and to the area in general.
VISIT FLORIDA is currently offering free partnerships with small businesses hit hardest by Hurricane Michael.
The partnerships will provide proven marketing programs and increased consumer exposure like enhanced web listing on VISITFLORIDA.com.
It also includes Partner-to-Partner specials, and the ability to submit content for exposure on VISIT FLORIDA's social media channels, media blog and consumer website.
The Small Business Marketing Partnership is free of charge through June 30th.
To find out more go to www.visitflorida.org/work-together/hurricane-recovery-support/
