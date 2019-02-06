It will likely cost more than 3 billion dollars to rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base from damage sustained from Hurricane Michael in October as well as from a tornado earlier this year.
The base recently hosted a Tyndall Industry Day at Florida State University in Panama City to provide the construction industry with its first look at the damage wrought by Hurricane Michael, as well as recovery operations and the approach the Air Force will take to rebuild the base as a modern installation.
Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Environment and Energy John Henderson presented a state of the base overview, shared their initial rebuild strategy and encouraged industry attendees to partner with them for the more than $3 billion reconstruction project.
The base includes nearly 1,200 facilities and every one of them will need some level of repair.
Long-term rebuild plans call for multi-use, smart facilities able to withstand severe weather, a more capable flightline to support F-35 operations by 2023 and future weapons platforms, and walkable campus areas that provide consolidated one-stop-shop facilities for Airmen and their families.
A second industry day will be scheduled for May to discuss ideas the Air Force will solicit from industry partners in the next 30-45 days.
