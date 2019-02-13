Job Opportunity--Fisheries & Wildlife Biological Scientist II located in Wewahitchka Florida

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Requisition No: 53443
Agency: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Working Title: FISHERIES & WILDLIFE BIO SCIENTIST II - 77072812
Position Number: 77072812
Salary: $1,234.18 bi-weekly + benefits
Posting Closing Date: 03/02/2019
Address and telephone number: 558 South Murphy Road. Wewahitchka, FL 32465 / 850-767-3634
Supervisor: Cathy Ricketts
Annual Salary: $32,088.68
Requisition Manager: Phil Manor
Description of duties: This Career Service position works with a team of biologists and technicians to manage natural communities and wildlife populations on the Apalachicola River Wildlife and Environmental Area (WEA). Assists lead biologist in planning, developing and implementing natural community restoration and wildlife management programs on the area. Provides assistance in the preparation of various plans and documents that guide multiple-use management. Assists with the application of land management treatments including prescribed burning, timber thinning, mowing and chopping, groundcover restoration, chemical control of invasive plants, and maintenance of wildlife openings. Surveys and monitors locally important and listed wildlife species including red cockaded woodpeckers using scientifically accepted protocols. Conducts vegetation surveys including those of imperiled native flora and monitors vegetation response to habitat manipulations. Plans, develops and oversees construction and maintenance of public use infrastructure including roads, parking areas, kiosks, picnic facilities, campgrounds, trails, fishing dock, observation tower/boardwalk, boat ramps, water control structures, fences, gates, and offices. Assists with management of public recreational use programs. Assists with wildlife disease surveillance. Analyzes and reports data to direct future management decisions. Assists and collaborates with staff on other conservation areas and provides technical assistance to individuals, organizations, and other government agencies regarding wildlife and habitat management including nuisance bear abatement. Participates in team meetings, seminars and workshops relating to wildlife resource management or other training opportunities. Provides presentations to conservation organizations, schools and civic groups.
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:
▪ Knowledge and experience in conducting wildlife surveys with an emphasis on
nongame species, analyzing data, and summarizing results.
▪ Knowledge and experience with various wildlife habitat management practices that
benefit wildlife populations and restore natural communities
▪ Knowledge and experience with the application of prescribed fire
▪ Knowledge and experience with chemical or mechanical control of invasive
exotic vegetation
▪ Knowledge of ArcGIS and GPS and its application.
▪ Ability to operate and maintain 4WD vehicles, tractors, farm implements, ATVs, and
outboard motors
▪ Ability to work independently and in a variety of weather conditions
▪ Ability to work efficiently in a team of diverse people with differing backgrounds
▪ Ability to plan and prioritize work assignments, multi-task
▪ Ability to deal effectively with customers
▪ Ability to communicate effectively with external and internal customers
▪ Ability to perform quantitative analysis of scientific data
▪ Skill in use of Microsoft Office software (e.g. Word, Excel, Access, etc.)
Broadband code: 19-1023-02
Class code: 5028
Region: Northwest (03)
Title: Fisheries & Wildlife Biological Scientist II
County: Gulf and Franklin
Working hours: 7:00 am to 4:00 pm (CST), Monday through Friday, may require some night or weekend duty
List of any subordinates supervised: none
Residency requirement: Florida, must reside within a 25 mile radius of the Apalachicola River WEA
Minimum Level of Education- Bachelor’s Degree in a life or physical science
License Requirements: None
EEO/AA/ADA and VP Employer
The State of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action Employer, and does not tolerate discrimination or violence in the workplace.
Candidates requiring a reasonable accommodation, as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, must notify the agency hiring authority and/or People First Service Center (1-866-663-4735). Notification to the hiring authority must be made in advance to allow sufficient time to provide the accommodation.
The State of Florida supports a Drug-Free workplace. All employees are subject to reasonable suspicion drug testing in accordance with Section 112.0455, F.S., Drug-Free Workplace Act.
VETERANS’ PREFERENCE. Pursuant to Chapter 295, Florida Statutes, candidates eligible for Veterans’ Preference will receive preference in employment for Career Service vacancies and are encouraged to apply. Candidates claiming Veterans’ Preference must attach supporting documentation with each submission that includes character of service (for example, DD Form 214 Member Copy #4) along with any other documentation as required by Rule 55A-7, Florida Administrative Code. Veterans’ Preference documentation requirements are available by clicking here. All documentation is due by the close of the vacancy announcement.
