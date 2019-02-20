Job Opportunity--OPS Fisheries & Wildlife Biological Scientist III - Franklin County

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Requisition No: 54001
Agency: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Working Title: OPS F & W Biological Scientist III - 77902167
Position Number: 77902167
Salary: $18.20 an hour
Posting Closing Date: 03/07/2019
Supervisor: Dave Telesco
OPS Employment Description: The position is 40 hours per week, however, it is classified as full-time OPS (Other Personnel Services) position which means that employees are paid for the number of hours they work. Employees are required to ask for permission to work over 40 hours in a work week. In the event that hours worked exceed 40 in a work week, the employee will receive hourly pay at 1.5 times the regular hourly rate. OPS positions are not eligible for paid time off (e.g., holiday, sick, or annual leave), but do qualify for health care benefits under the Affordable Care Act.
Description of Position & Duties: An Area Bear Biologist will be hired to provide human-bear conflict resolution, education, and stakeholder engagement in the eastern panhandle of Florida. This position is one of five Area Bear Biologists located in key locations across the state. The position will work as part of a team with staff from other Sections and Divisions to respond to public requests for assistance with human-bear conflicts, which will include site visits to provide technical assistance and assess causes of conflicts, trapping, immobilizing and either relocating or euthanizing bears, and retrieving biological information from and disposing of carcasses of dead bears. The position will coordinate the activities of multiple Bear Response Contractors, manage a bear deterrent loaner equipment program for the public, manage bear traps and other equipment for agency use, and enter field data on bears collected in their area of responsibility into an agency-wide online wildlife database. The position will actively seek out and provide education and outreach opportunities to partner agencies, local governments, businesses, and residents at public events, meetings, schools, and other venues. The position will participate as the lead agency representative on the East Panhandle Bear Stakeholder Group, report on group participation and feedback, and maintain communications and relationships with local stakeholders. The position will assist in the implementation of many strategies outlined in the 2012 Florida Black Bear Management Plan.
Broadband Code: 19-1023-03
Class Code: 5074
Region: Northwest
Class Title: Biological Scientist III
County: Franklin
Office Address: 287 Graham Drive, Carrabelle, FL 32322
Working Hours: 8:00am – 5:00pm, a flex schedule may be considered
List of Subordinates Supervised: None
Residency Requirement: None
Level of Education & Experience: Bachelor’s degree required in environmental science, biology, or other natural resources field, Experience working with wildlife, preferably human-wildlife conflicts – 1 year required, 2+ years preferred. Experience with trapping and handling wildlife, preferably bears. Experience working with stakeholder groups. Graduate degree may substitute for some related professional experience. Proficiency in MS software applications - Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint required, Salesforce and SharePoint preferred.
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:
Candidates requiring a reasonable accommodation, as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, must notify the agency hiring authority and/or People First Service Center (1-866-663-4735). Notification to the hiring authority must be made in advance to allow sufficient time to provide the accommodation.
The State of Florida supports a Drug-Free workplace. All employees are subject to reasonable suspicion drug testing in accordance with Section 112.0455, F.S., Drug-Free Workplace Act.
Nearest Major Market: Tallahassee
