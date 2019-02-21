Long time local pediatrician Elizabeth Curry has joined the Sacred Heart Medical Group.
Dr. Curry received her medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia and completed her residency training in general pediatrics at the University of Florida, Shands Hospital in Gainesville.
Dr. Curry has been practicing pediatric medicine for more than 28 years including at the Shoreline Medical Group in Port St. Joe for 23 years.
Her private practice was severely damaged during hurricane Michael – she will now see patients at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf medical office building in Port St. Joe.
Dr. Curry is accepting new patients from newborn to age 21.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (850) 229-3710.
