Thursday, February 21, 2019

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – February 21, 2019

New Recreational Fishing Partnership, National Bycatch Report, and More
NOAA Fish News
February 21, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS


Recreational MOA
NOAA Announces New Partnership with Recreational Fishing OrganizationsNOAA Fisheries and NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries announced a formal partnership with four leading outdoor recreation interest groups regarding sustainable fishing and boating activities in federal waters, including national marine sanctuaries. The agreement establishes a framework for communication, education, and collaboration.

Bycatch Report
NOAA Fisheries Publishes National Bycatch ReportNOAA Fisheries has published the U.S. National Bycatch Report First Edition Update 3, which provides bycatch estimates for fish, marine mammals, sea turtles, and seabirds in major U.S. fisheries for 2014 and 2015. Note that this report provides indicators of bycatch levels, rather than definitive estimates by fishery.

Fisheries Website screenshot
Wanted: Feedback on NOAA Fisheries’ WebsiteWe are seeking volunteers for a 20-minute call at your convenience to learn how we can make the NOAA Fisheries website better for you. Your direct feedback will help us with new features and future updates. If you are interested in participating, please tell us a little about yourself by completing this online form.

Alaska


Larval Pacific Cod
Ocean Acidification Could Affect Larval Pacific CodIn a recent laboratory study, NOAA scientists and partners demonstrated that larval Pacific cod respond to elevated carbon dioxide levels differently at different stages of development. High-latitude oceans—where Pacific cod and other commercially important fish species occur—are expected to be particularly vulnerable to ocean acidification.

Northern fur seal
New Technology for Marine Mammal MonitoringNOAA Fisheries scientists and partners are developing advanced imaging technology that will enable drones to collect information essential for managing Alaska’s depleted northern fur seal population. Using drones will dramatically reduce the expense and risk of monitoring fur seals and virtually eliminate disturbance to this sensitive population.

West Coast


Whale entanglement online training
New Online Training on Whale Entanglement Available for BoatersRecreational and commercial boaters are often the first to spot and report entangled whales off the West Coast. NOAA Fisheries and The Nature Conservancy have developed a new online training course to prepare them for such an event.

Pacific Islands


Kona crabs
The Secret Life of Kona CrabsAlthough today it is a relatively small commercial fishery, Kona crabs have been fished in Hawaii since the early 20th century. Recently, NOAA scientists at the Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center conducted their first stock assessment of the main Hawaiian Islands Kona crab fishery, finding a healthy population.

Faces of Whale Conservation 2
Faces of Whale Conservation in the Pacific IslandsNOAA Fisheries’ Pacific Islands Region celebrated Whale Week with a series of interviews with whale conservation partners. Meet Robin Baird, of Cascadia Research Collective; Lars Bejder, of the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology; Marc Lammers, of the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary; and Adam Pack, of University of Hawaii at Hilo, and learn about their contributions to whale science and conservation.

Southeast


Vermilion shapper
Proposed Rule for Snapper-Grouper Fishery –
Open for Public CommentBy March 6, please submit your comments on a proposed rule for Abbreviated Framework Amendment 2 to the South Atlantic Snapper-Grouper Fishery Management Plan. The rule would increase annual catch limits for South Atlantic vermilion snapper and reduce catch limits for South Atlantic black sea bass in response to recent population assessments.

Quality Management workshop
Quality Management Tools for Stock AssessmentsA recent workshop brought together stock assessment scientists and fishery-dependent data experts to improve the fish population assessment process in the Southeast. Guided by NOAA Fisheries’ Quality Management/ Continuous Improvement Professional Specialty Group, the workshop attendees identified and prioritized opportunities for improvement.

Cobia illustration DP
Atlantic Cobia Management Transferred to Atlantic States Commission NOAA Fisheries announced a final rule removing Atlantic cobia from the Coastal Migratory Pelagics of the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Region Fishery Management Plan. The fishery will now be managed under the purview of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, as the majority of Atlantic cobia landings occur in state waters.

Mississippi land acquisition
Mississippi Acquires 1,500 Acres of Coastal HabitatIn late December, the State of Mississippi acquired approximately 1,500 acres of coastal wildlife habitat around Grand Bay in Jackson County. Expanding the permanent protection of critical ecosystems along the Mississippi Gulf Coast will help restore injuries caused by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010.

Greater Atlantic


Right Whales from Above
Watch Out for Whales South of NantucketNOAA Fisheries extended a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone previously established south of Nantucket to protect a group of 19 right whales sighted in the area on February 17. This zone is now in effect through
March 5.

Sea scallops on table
Proposed Scallop Measures – Open for CommentBy March 7, please submit your comments on a proposed rule to implement Framework Adjustment 30 to the Atlantic Sea Scallop Fishery Management Plan. The proposed rule sets management measures for the Atlantic sea scallop for the 2019 and 2020 fishing years.

Skate Illustration
Revisions to Northeast Skate Management PlanNOAA Fisheries implemented Framework Adjustment 6 to the Northeast Skate Complex Fishery Management Plan. This action reduces the management uncertainty buffer, allowing for an increase in the total allowable landings in the wing and bait fisheries for the 2018 and 2019 fishing years.

Blueline tilefish illustration
Blueline Tilefish Specifications 2019–2021NOAA Fisheries announced final specifications for the 2019–2021 Mid-Atlantic blueline tilefish fishery. These measures apply in federal waters north of the Virginia/North Carolina border. (Blueline tilefish south of this border are managed by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.)

Events


February 25–March 11
Three For-Hire Reporting Workshops hosted by the
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council in Texas and Florida.
February 28
International Year of the Salmon event at the Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor.
March 1 and 13
Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in New Jersey and Texas.
March 4
Webinar on a generic amendment to carryover unharvested quota, hosted by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
March 4–8
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting on Jekyll Island, Georgia.
March 6–7
Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
March 6–12
Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Vancouver, Washington.
March 18–21
Western Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Honolulu.
March 28
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Announcements


March 2
Pre-proposals due for 2019 Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund grants.
March 11
Proposals due for small grants from the Mid-Atlantic Panel on Aquatic Invasive Species.
April 1
Full proposals due for 2019 Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund grants.
April 11
Proposals due for 2019 American Lobster Research funding.
April 16
Full proposals due for 2019 Community-Based Habitat Restoration funding.

Federal Register Actions

Visit regulations.gov for a list of only those actions open for public comment. Scroll search for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For a list of all daily actions, check the Federal Register online.
Corrections or technical questions should be sent to the FishNews Editor at editor.fishnews@noaa.gov.
www.fisheries.noaa.gov

at

