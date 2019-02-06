NOAA Fisheries FishNews – February 6, 2019

|
HIGHLIGHTS
Community-Based Habitat Restoration Grants – Updated Review Process
In November, NOAA Fisheries announced the availability of up to $6 million in Community-Based Restoration Program funding for habitat restoration in 2019. In response to the recent lapse in appropriations, NOAA has modified the review process, and pre-proposals are no longer mandatory. Full proposals are due April 16
.
New U.S.-Canada Pacific Halibut Agreement
Read a statement from Assistant Administrator Chris Oliver, who also serves as U.S. Commissioner to the International Pacific Halibut Commission, about the new agreement between the United States and Canada on a coast-wide Pacific halibut quota. The new quota reflects an increase of 1.4 million pounds over last year.
Wanted: Feedback on NOAA Fisheries’ Website
We are seeking volunteers for a 20 minute
call at your convenience to learn how we can make the website better for you. Your direct feedback will help us with new features and future updates to the NOAA Fisheries website. Interviews will begin in late February. If you are interested in providing feedback, please tell us a little about yourself by completing this online form
.
MPA Federal Advisory Committee Nominations – Extended Deadline
The Marine Protected Areas Federal Advisory Committee provides advice to the Secretaries of Commerce and the Interior on important and timely MPA issues. The Committee seeks nominations for 11 highly qualified new members. Due to the recent lapse in appropriations, the nomination deadline has been extended to February 15
.
Happy International Year of the Salmon!
Here at NOAA Fisheries, we’re celebrating 2019 as the International Year of the Salmon with our global conservation partners. This special year highlights how salmon connects people across the globe. Check this page for upcoming events and learn how NOAA Fisheries is supporting salmon restoration this spring.
West Coast
Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund Grants
The FY 2019 Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund grant competition is now open. Interested project leaders should contact their appropriate Pacific Northwest state or tribal partner for details on the application procedure. Optional, but highly encouraged, pre-applications are due March 2
; final applications are due April 1
.
Puget Sound Steelhead Plan – Open for Comment
By March 28,
please submit your comments
on the proposed Endangered Species Act Recovery Plan for Puget Sound Steelhead. The proposed plan outlines a roadmap for recovery of the native fish into a self-sustaining population that resumes its place as a keystone of Puget Sound’s marine environment.
Southeast
Extended Validity of Vessel and Dealer Permits
Due to the recent lapse in appropriations, NOAA Fisheries’ Southeast Regional Office is experiencing unusual delays in permit renewals. Permits for which complete renewal applications were submitted on time will be considered valid until NOAA Fisheries makes a final determination.
Third Year of Oceanic Fish Restoration Project
The Deepwater Horizon Oceanic Fish Restoration Project, an Early Restoration Phase IV project led by NOAA, kicked off the third year of a partnership to restore important fish species impacted by the oil spill. The project includes voluntary opportunities for fishermen to be compensated for reducing fishing pressure and using alternative gear.
Greater Atlantic
Mid-Atlantic Boaters: Watch Out for Whales
As large whales migrate along the Eastern Seaboard, remember to follow responsible wildlife viewing guidelines to keep everyone—whales and people—safe. Go slow, stay back, keep a close watch, and report problems.
American Lobster Research Funding Opportunity
NOAA’s National Sea Grant Program seeks research proposals to address critical knowledge gaps about how the American lobster and its fishery are being impacted by environmental change. Sea Grant plans to award $1 to 2 million in FY 2019 for five to 10 research projects. Proposals are due April 11
.
Mid-Atlantic Council Seeks Input on Strategic Plan
The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council seeks public input on the future of fisheries management in the Mid-Atlantic. The Council invites all interested stakeholders to take a 15-minute survey on the Council’s mission, vision, goals, and objectives by February 28
.
Meet Calvin Alexander, Study Fleet Field Scientist
In this series, the Northeast Fisheries Science Center highlights the people who work at the Center’s five laboratories. Read an interview with Calvin Alexander, a field scientist at the Narragansett Lab, who works with the fishing industry to collect valuable data.
Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s Top 10 in 2018
Looking back on a successful 2018, the Northeast Fisheries Science Center celebrates their top 10 stories
(ranked by viewership) as well as 10 memorable takeaways
(in no particular order).
No comments:
Post a Comment