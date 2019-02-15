People can visit the Leon Sinks Geological Area in the Apalachicola National forest for free over the President's Day weekend.
The fee to Leon Sinks will be waived this Saturday and Sunday, February 16th and17th.
Leon Sinks is one of a number of sites in Florida’s National Forests that are waiving fees as part of an effort to get people outdoors.
Leon Sinks is off Highway 319 south of Tallahassee.
It contains miles of trails leading to a series of sinkholes; its open from 8am till 6 PM daily.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment