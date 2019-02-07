Plans for a new artificial reef in state waters off St. George Island are moving forward.
The proposed reef site is about 8 and a half miles due south of the Bob Sikes Cut; The reef will be called the Buddy Ward Memorial reef.
Its in 40 feet of water so its easy for fishermen and divers to access.
The site is about one mile by one mile so there is plenty of room, it's hoped that by completion there will be 5 or 6 separate reefs within the approved area .
The reef will allow most fishermen to target a number of species that can't be found in the bay like grouper, snapper and king mackerel and the more reef material that's out there, the more fish will be there.
The county's role in the process is to serve as the government body to sign off on permits as each section of the reef is created.
On Tuesday, Chris Langston with Coastline Environmental Materials said he is preparing to drop about 30 tons of material to create the first reef within the project site.
He said the material is coming from Taylor County and pieces range in weight from about 500 pounds to 3 or 4 tons.
Langston said he will need a letter of support before he can drop the material – he said he will return for county approval at their next meting.
That will give the commission enough time to look at the plans for this reef section before giving approval.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment