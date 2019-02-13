Shop, savor, and sail your way around Florida’s best-kept secret - Gulf County TDC E-Newsletter

Shop:
Joseph’s Cottage
, a self-described “lifestyle retail shop” in the heart of downtown Port St. Joe, takes #StyleGoals to new levels. The drool-worthy selection of home décor, furniture, jewelry, and clothing are all inspired by modern beach living, while locally made goods make perfect souvenirs. For more insight on the Forgotten Coast way of life, pick up a copy of the book Saints of Old Florida
, co-authored by the owner and available for purchase in the shop.
For a sense of Gulf County’s incredible spirit of community, look no further than Anchored South Boutique and Merle Norman Cosmetics
. Among the few to sustain minimal damage, the owners shared their good fortune by allowing Caroline’s, another local gift store that saw much more extensive damage, to move into their space during the rebuilding process. Of course, that spirit of community is far from the only reason to stop by, as between the two stores, the selection is huge, including locally sourced gifts like St. Joe Soaps & Essentials
as well as Wewahitchka’s famous Tupelo Honey from Smiley Honey
!
For truly one-of-a-kind souvenirs, head to The Artery Studio
and make your own! This working pottery studio offers experienced guests a chance to get their hands dirty during their open studio
hours, as well as classes
in everything from stained glass to watercolor painting. And, if you don’t like the results of your DIY project, The Artery has works from local artists available for purchase in their gallery.
Savor (and Sip!):
Leave your diet at home when packing for Gulf County
—the views are rivaled only by the delicious cuisine! Foodies will flip for a varied culinary scene, which has something for everyone and every meal.
The Gulf Coast is famous for its sugar white sand, but if that’s not enough to sate your sweet tooth, Weber’s Little Donut Shop
is happy to help. Weber’s is famous for its cake donuts, and locals and vacationers alike line up (literally!) for tasty treats like deep fried croissants, so get there early to nab a few. And bring cash—this laid-back beach establishment doesn’t take credit cards.
When lunchtime rolls around, look no further that Sand Dollar Cafe
, home to the best comfort food around. The menu changes daily (you can see the daily selections on their Facebook page
), although several favorites, like the meatloaf, are served up pretty regularly. Seafood lovers can’t miss their shrimp and grits!
What’s a beach trip without a seafood feast? The laidback vibe at Indian Pass Raw Bar
fits right in with a vacation mindset—drinks are self-served from a cooler, and you’re more likely to see folks in cut-offs and a tank top than standard dinner attire. The menu is full of delectable seafood treats like stuffed shrimp and steamed crab legs, and the oysters are famously “slept in the bay last night,” meaning you’re hard pressed to find any fresher bivalves without going for a swim.
Top off a day of R&R with a drink at one of the local watering holes. Craft beer enthusiasts will love Scallop RePUBlic
’s 12 taps of local Florida beers (and the $1 off during Thursday and Friday’s happy hour), and the view of St. Joseph Bay from the deck is unmatched. If you’re craving a cocktail, head over to Haughty Heron
.
And if you want to bring the party home, no worries—Haughty Heron is home to a both cigar shop and package store!
