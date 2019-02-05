The 23rd Annual Forgotten Coast Chefs Sampler is just around the corner and is looking for items for its silent auction.
The Chef Sampler is the one of the fundraisers the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce holds every year.
A large part of the money raised at the Chef Sampler comes from the silent auction.
No item is too small or too large.
Its a great way to promote your business.
Donate an item from your business to the silent auction and it will be seen and bid on by hundreds of people during the event.
Not only will it draw attention to your business but you'll be helping the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce.
To donate an item or to find out more about sponsorship opportunities at the 22nd Annual Forgotten Coast Chefs Sampler, contact the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce today at 653-9419 or e-mail execdirector@apalachicolabay.org.
