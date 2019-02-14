The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will offer an estuary class on Friday.
The workshop will cover the role that estuaries play and discuss why they are so vital to the nation's economy.
Participants will learn about the habitats and creatures that make up the estuary and how the river and bay are connected.
There will be some class time and then participants will take a trip on the research vessel the Henry Lee for an up-close tour of the bay's various habitats.
The class will be held at the Research Reserve Nature Center at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint from 12:30 till 4.
It does cost 25 dollars per person.
To register call Anita Grove at 670-7708.
Visit https://anerrestuaryclass.eventbrite.com/ to register
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment