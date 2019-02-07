The Board of Triumph Gulf Coast will meet on Friday, February 8th in Panama City to discuss one item that could impact areas hit hardest by Hurricane Michael.
Triumph Gulf Coast was established by the Florida Legislature to distribute nearly one and half billion dollars over the next 12 years to the eight Gulf coast counties disproportionately affected by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
Next Friday the Board will take up a recommendation by Mr. Allan Bense for the creation of
a Triumph Gulf Coast Hurricane Michael Recovery Fund to be used for the purpose of ad valorem tax relief, bridge loans and other possible relief efforts for local governments located in Bay, Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties.
The meeting will be held at the Bay County Commission Chambers at the Bay County Government Center at 840 West 11th Street in Panama City.
The meeting is open to the public and will begin at 930 AM Central Time.
