The Eastpoint Pavilion will be coming down soon and won't be replaced for at least a year, if not more.
The Eastpoint pavilion was declared a total loss by the county’s insurance carrier after the damage it took from Hurricane Michael.
County officials are still deciding what they should do with the spot, but for the time being the county will tear down the remains of the pavilion and use the space for additional parking for the Eastpoint boat ramp.
The county says it will keep the existing pier there intact.
A final decision on the future of the pavilion will likely not happen until at least 2020 at which time the county feels the Eastpoint channel will have been dredged and the county will have a better idea of whether the property might have a better use, or a better design for a new structure.
Until then they hope the site will at least provide a location for people to launch their boats and provide an access point from the land for the dredging operation.
