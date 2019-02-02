The eighth annual St. George Island Tour of Homes is just around the corner.
On Saturday, February 9th tour participants will be able to check out seven unique island homes, offering visitors a view of island living.
The tour homes showcase the distinct architecture, décor, landscape and vistas on the island, from the gated St. George Plantation on the West to the beautiful gulf views on the East End.
There are three homes in the St. George Plantation which include “Chasing the Sun,” which is a beachfront home featuring fireplace mantels recycled from a Kentucky barn.
There is also the home “Camelot” which has a secret grotto evoke the feel of a mythic castle and “Pelican Peace” which includes South African and Mexican themes.
You'll also be able to tour the newly built bayfront home “Eventide”, a remodeled 1960’s beach house called “Rock Me On the Water”, the remodeled “HappiNest” and the home “East of Eden”.
The Plantation Clubhouse along with the Cape St. George Lighthouse and the Keeper’s House Museum and Gift Shop are also open for the tour.
Hours of the tour are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.sgitourofhomes.com or at the Lighthouse Gift Shop at the center of St. George Island.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the tour.
http://live.oysterradio.com/