The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is hosting a public workshop next week to discuss the bay scallop fishery in Gulf County.The workshop will be held at the Gulf County Public Library in Port St. Joe on Thursday, February the 7th.
FWC staff will give an update on research and restoration efforts in the bay and gather public input on management for the 2019 season.
Bay scallop season dates have been set for most of Florida but the St. Joseph Bay/Gulf County scallop season has not yet been set because of possible impacts from red tide last year.
The FWC is working closely with researchers and the community to determine how to move forward with the 2019 season in Gulf County.
