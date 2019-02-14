The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will meet next week in Gainesville and will likely approve new rules for Shore-based Shark Fishing in Florida.
Shark fishing from shore has raised some concerns because it attracts sharks to feed in areas that often have low visibility and are sometimes where people swim and surf.
There have been calls to restrict or ban shark fishing from beaches, piers and bridges, but the state won't go that far.
The proposed rules include creating a mandatory, no-cost, annual shore-based shark fishing permit, prohibiting chumming when fishing for any species from the beach and prohibiting delaying the release of prohibited shark species when fishing from the shore.
Its hoped the changes will increase survival of released sharks, improve information gathering of the fishery and address some of the public safety concerns related to the fishery.
The commission will vote on the final rules at their meeting February 20th and 21st in Gainesville.
