The Franklin County Sheriff's office has released more information on the weekend shooting involving an on-duty sheriff's deputy.

The Sheriff's office has released more information on the weekend shooting involving an on-duty sheriff's deputy.On Friday, February 1st around 5:30 pm, 52 years old Sherrie Renee Jones of Eastpoint was involved in a domestic battery incident at the Carroll Street apartments.
Major Cliff Carroll and Deputy Jacob Rieben were called to the scene.
They attempted to stop Jones who was driving erratically, but continued driving, until arriving at her residence on Hickory Dip Road.
While Deputy Rieben was out of his patrol car trying to speak with Jones, she refuses to exit the vehicle, and put the vehicle in drive, accelerating toward the deputy.
Deputy Reiben drew his weapon and fired at Jones; she was grazed on the side of her face.
The deputy was not injured and the suspect was transported to Bay Medical Center by ambulance with non life threatening injuries.
Jones was released from Bay Medical Sunday afternoon and booked at the Franklin County Detention Center for aggravated assault on an officer, domestic battery, fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.
FDLE is investigating the officer involved shooting, while the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the States Attorney Office is investigating Jones’s case.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment