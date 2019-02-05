The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council said it is extending the valid period for vessel and dealer permits that are up for renewal.
The NOAA Fisheries Southeast Region Permits Office in St. Petersburg has experienced unusual delays in permit renewals because of impacts from the recent government shutdown.
The permits office was unable to process permit renewals from December 21st through January 25th.
Because of the backlog, the Permits Office is providing an extension of the valid period of any permits that are expired for which owners have already submitted a renewal application.
Those permits will now be considered valid until NOAA Fisheries makes a final determination on the renewal application.
NOAA Fisheries anticipates making final determinations on all delayed permit renewal applications by March 31st.
