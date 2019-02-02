The Wakulla County Historical Society invites you to a presentation on the “Contributions of Women to Florida State Parks.

The Wakulla County Historical Society invites you to attend our monthly program on Tuesday, February 12 at 7 p.m. at the Wakulla County Public Library located at 4330 Crawfordville Highway. This month’s program will feature Sandy Cook, former Park Manager at Wakulla Springs State Park. Sandy will give a presentation on the “Contributions of Women to Florida State Parks.” She will discuss the history of the role women played in the creation of the Florida Park Service and share her experiences of working in state parks for 37 years.
Sandy grew up in rural north Florida in Clay County. Growing up with four brothers provided her with the experience needed for the job and helped her fit in to the mostly male park service. In 1971 at the age of 16 she began her career working after school, weekends and summers at Gold Head Branch State Park near Keystone Heights. The Neighborhood Youth Corps Program, a program that provided employment opportunities to students from low-income families, allowed her to get her “foot in the door.” Upon graduation from high school in 1973 she became a Park Ranger, one of few females statewide.
At the age of 22 Sandy was promoted to Assistant Park Manager at Fort Clinch State Park and became the first female manager in the park system. She supervised a crew of eight Park Rangers; all male and most old enough to be her father.
During her career she worked at eight different parks from one end of the state to the other, as well as, the state park central office in Tallahassee and a district office.
In 1992 she returned to the field as Park Manager at Wakulla Springs State Park and resumed the work she had been missing; working with people and the resources. She retired in 2008 but continues to work in state parks as a volunteer and through her work with the Florida Park Service Ranger Association.
Sandy feels blessed she had a 37-year career with the Florida Park Service doing what she loved and making a difference.
We look forward to seeing you at the program.
http://live.oysterradio.com/