Two long awaited Franklin County dredging projects are moving forward

Two long awaited dredging projects are moving forward.
County RESTORE Coordinator Alan Pierce told county commissioners this month that during a tele-conference with the US Army Corps of Engineers on January 16th the county was informed that dredging of the Eastpoint channel and the two mile channel are moving forward.
The Eastpoint channel dredging could begin as early as this Fall, which is good news.
That project will be funded through 2 million dollars of federal money.
The county commission has been working for years to have the Army Corps of Engineers dredge the Eastpoint channel so that larger boats like shrimp boats can use the channel to dock and offload seafood.
Currently the channel can be tough on smaller boats, especially during low tide.
At this time there are no congressional funds for the Two Mile Channel so the county will likely use BP oil spill money to pay for that project.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment