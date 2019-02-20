VISIT FLORIDA Announces an All-Time Record 126 Million Visitors in 2018

Tallahassee, Fla.-Today, VISIT FLORIDA announced that Florida welcomed an all-time record number of visitors last year with 126.1 million out-of-state visitors coming to the Sunshine State in 2018. This announcement marks the eighth consecutive record year for visitation to Florida, exceeding the previous record of 118.8 million visitors in 2017 by an astounding 6.2 percent.
Dana Young, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA, said, "VISIT FLORIDA is known across the world for delivering innovative destination marketing to ensure that we are reaching the right people with the right message. With today's announcement of an eighth consecutive record-breaking year, it's clear that by focusing on value and data-driven campaigns, VISIT FLORIDA and the tourism industry have achieved unprecedented success. We appreciate Governor DeSantis for his support of our organization and Florida's entire tourism industry. Working together, we will continue to deliver results to Florida taxpayers who rely on VISIT FLORIDA to protect and enhance our iconic tourism industry."
VISIT FLORIDA estimates a record 111.8 million domestic visitors traveled to Florida in 2018, reflecting a 7.1 percent increase over 2017. Estimates also show 10.8 million overseas visitors and 3.5 million Canadians came to the Sunshine State last year. Total enplanements at 18 Florida airports during 2018 increased 7.6 percent over the previous year, with a record 93.9 million airline passengers. Florida's average daily room rate (ADR) rose 3 percent.
VISIT FLORIDA estimates that a record 30.3 million visitors traveled to Florida in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 4.6 percent over the same period last year. This Q4 number breaks down to 26.8 million domestic visitors, 2.9 million overseas visitors and 688,000 Canadian visitors. Total enplanements at Florida's 18 major airports in Q4 2018 increased 6.6 percent over the same period the previous year, with 23.3 million passengers. Florida's average daily room rate (ADR) during this quarter increased by 2.7 percent.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment