Work on the Lombardi's Seafood park in Apalachicola nearing completion

Work on the Lombardi's Seafood park in Apalachicola could be complete in April.
The project was approved in 2016 and the access to the park has been limited while an old shucking house there was converted into an interactive museum of the history of the local seafood industry.
There are other improvements too, including new restrooms and a pavilion overlooking the Bay, the boat ramp,and the fishing pier.
The project has seen numerous delays including structural issues, septic issues and even the discovery of old fuel tanks near the work site.
And of course there was Hurricane Michael.
County coordinator Michael Moron said there has been quite a bit of progress at the Lombardi Park project recently; The pavilion is now complete and the entire project should be completed by mid-April.
The project is being funded through money collected from BP after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
