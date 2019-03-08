Area 1642 of the Apalachicola Bay will close to oyster harvesting at sunset on Sunday.
Area 1642 is the conditionally approved winter east bar – it includes Cat Point and East Hole.
The area s being closed because of high river levels caused by recent rainfall.
The Apalachicola River at Blountstown is at 18 feet today but is expected to start falling.
It does take a few days for the water to move down river to the Apalachicola Bay.
Once river levels fall, state officials will take water samples from the area and reopen when the water quality allows.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment