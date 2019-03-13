County commission chairman Noah Lockley has been named to represent Franklin County on homeless issues.
Commissioner Lockley was named to the Big Bend Continuum of Care Board which works through the Big bend Homeless Coalition.
The board was federally mandated for continued federal HUD funding exceeding 1 million dollars that helps address homelessness in the Big Bend.
Under the group’s charter, each of the 8 county commissions in the Big Bend is required to name a member to the Board.
