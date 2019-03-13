December was a good month for tourism in Franklin County.
Tourist Development Council Director John Solomon reported to the county commission that the TDC collected nearly 47 thousand dollars in December.
That's about 9500 dollars more than last December, a 25.6 percent increase.
It was the highest amount ever collected by the TDC during the month of December.
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council collects 2 percent from every hotel, motel and rental house in the county.
