Driving to Indian Pass and Cape San Blas will be a little nicer in the future once the state has improved County Road 30A.
Franklin County has received a contract from the Florida Department of Transportation to design the resurfacing improvements on about a mile and a half of the Highway reaching from the Gulf County line to Thirteen Mile Road.
The contract is for about 111 thousand dollars and it will only cover the costs for an engineering firm to design the improvements.
Construction funds will become available in the 2021.
The county has signed the contract and will now advertise for an engineering firm to design the improvements.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment