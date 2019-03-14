Thursday, March 14, 2019

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Wakulla Counties

Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: STEVE RADH-NEW SF DOCK
Location Id: 374133
Location Name: STEVE RASH - NEW SINGLE FAMILY DOCK
County: Franklin
Application Number: 374133-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: WAKULLA HS - LS AND FM
Location Id: 260597
Location Name: WAKULLA HIGH SCHOOL
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 260597-003

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
at

