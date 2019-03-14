Thursday, March 14, 2019

Florida State Parks Weekend Happenings: March 15-17

~Visit a Florida State Park this weekend for exciting events and activities~

Florida's 175 state parks are the perfect places to explore, reconnect, try something new and make lasting memories with friends and families. Check out some of the exciting events and activities planned statewide this weekend, and visit a state park near you. Learn more about Florida State Parks and monthly events. Don't forget to share your adventures on social media using #FLStateParks. 
CentralSebastian Inlet State ParkSaturday, March 16: Dance to the sounds of reggae music at the Night Sounds Concert Series
Northeast
Fort Clinch State Park
Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17: Travel back in time and experience a day in the life during the Confederate Garrison Weekend.
Southeast
The Barnacle Historic State Park
Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17: Enjoy art, music, food and local vendors at the park's 14th Annual Mad Hatter Arts Festival.
South
Myakka River State Park 
Friday, March 15: Delight in an evening of music at the Moon Over Myakka Concert.
Southwest
Fort Cooper State ParkSaturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17: Encounter Florida's history come alive in a re-enactment of the Second Seminole War at Fort Cooper Days.
Northwest Big Lagoon State ParkSaturday, March 16: Revel in a Night Under the Stars at Big Lagoon State Park.

