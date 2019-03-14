Florida State Parks Weekend Happenings: March 15-17

CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT
CentralSebastian Inlet State ParkSaturday, March 16: Dance to the sounds of reggae music at the Night Sounds Concert Series.
Northeast
Fort Clinch State Park
Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17: Travel back in time and experience a day in the life during the Confederate Garrison Weekend.
Southeast
The Barnacle Historic State Park
Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17: Enjoy art, music, food and local vendors at the park's 14th Annual Mad Hatter Arts Festival.
South
Myakka River State Park
Friday, March 15: Delight in an evening of music at the Moon Over Myakka Concert.
Southwest
Fort Cooper State ParkSaturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17: Encounter Florida's history come alive in a re-enactment of the Second Seminole War at Fort Cooper Days.
Northwest Big Lagoon State ParkSaturday, March 16: Revel in a Night Under the Stars at Big Lagoon State Park.
