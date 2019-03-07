Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to help the local elections office cover the cost of a special election for District 7 of the Florida House of Representatives.
The seat opened up after Halsey Beshears was named to head the Florida Department of Business and Profession Regulations in December.
There are 4 republicans and 1 democrat vying for the seat – a republican primary will be held on April the 9th and the general election will be held on June 18th.
The primary will cost about 20 thousand dollars while the general election will run abut 30 thousand dollars.
The entire cost will be reimbursed by the state, but the question is how long it will take for the state to pay.
On Wednesday county commissioners agreed to front the money to the elections office in the hopes it will be repaid before the end of the budget year which is September.
If it takes longer than that the board will have to decide how to move forward at the end of the budget year.
