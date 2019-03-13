FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

FOXY is an 8 month old Feist looking for her forever home. She is sweet and in need of life experience to reach her full potential. This little girl and her siblings have had very limited exposure to people and experiences so whoever adopts her should be willing to spend time socializing her and showing her how wonderful life can be!
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
