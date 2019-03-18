Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

NOSEY is a gorgeous 2 yr old long haired Calico. She is gentle and calm so has been a wonderful "office cat". As much as we enjoy her company in the office, it's time for her to have a real home of her own. Nosey along with many other wonderful kitties are waiting for their person to come to the shelter and take them home!
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment