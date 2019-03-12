Franklin County says it will crack down on zoning code violations on the waterfront west of Apalachicola.
Much of the property between Highway 98 and the water in that area is zoned for commercial seafood use only, but commissioner Smokey Parrish said that is not how it is being used.
He pointed out that a number of the lots there are being used as residences, which is not allowed under the commercial seafood zoning.
In one case there is a rented apartment above a now closed restaurant, in another two campers were washed away by Hurricane Michael and he wants to insure that they are not replaced.
There are also campers on two other lots which commissioner Parrish said need to be removed.
Parrish asked that letters be sent to all of the landowners asking them to take care of the violations and if they don't respond within two weeks that the county begin enforcement.
