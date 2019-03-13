Franklin County tax collector Rick Watson says the local drivers license program has been a big success.
Watson started the program on March the 19th last year and said that since then over 2300 license transactions have taken place.
That includes new licenses, updating licenses and license suspensions.
Watson pointed out that handling the license transactions locally saved over 2000 people from having to travel out of county to deal with drivers license issues.
Franklin County residents can go the tax collector's office at the Franklin County Courthouse in Apalachicola for Driver licenses, ID cards, and license reinstatement.
The office is also able to administer the written exam and driving test.
You will have to make an appointment to take the driving test.
You can make an appointment by calling 653-9323.
