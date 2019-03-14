Franklin County unemployment moved above 5 percent in January.
At 5.1 percent, Franklin County had one of the highest unemployment rates in Florida for the 3rd month is a row.
244 people were looking for work in Franklin County in December, up from 233 the month before.
The workforce also decreased by 1 person.
Franklin County had the 11th highest unemployment rate out of Florida's 67 counties, usually we are near the bottom of the list.
Gulf County's had the state's highest unemployment at 7.4 percent in January.
There were 443 people looking for work in Gulf County in January, down from 481 people the month before.
Bay County's unemployment was 6 percent – making it the second highest in the state.
Wakulla County's unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in January; Liberty County unemployment was 4.5 percent.
