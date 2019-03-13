Franklin County will seek some additional money from the Franklin county Tourist Development Council to keep local bridges clean.
The County currently has an agreement with a private company to clean the bridges once every two months.
County solid waste director Fonda Davis said that is not enough as the county solid waste department has been getting complaints about the amount of debris on the bridges.
The company that currently does the work said they would do 20 additional cleanings a year for an additional 12 thousand dollars or 24 more cleaning during the summer months of April through September for 24 thousand dollars.
The county does not have money in its budget, so it agreed to send the issue to the Tourist Development Council to see if that group can find the money to pay for the additional cleanings.
Commissioners said they believe the increased debris issue is being caused by trash blowing out of the backs of trucks and trailers.
The county does have a law requiring people hauling debris to cover it with a tarp and said they would ask the sheriff's office to begin focusing on that in the hopes that a few tickets might help alleviate the problem.
