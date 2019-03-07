Franklin County won't seek tax assistance after Hurricane Michael

There was some good news from the Property Appraisers office this week.
Property Appraiser Rhonda Skipper told county commissioners on Wednesday that Franklin County would not need to request money from Triumph Gulf Coast to offset losses in Franklin County taxes due to Hurricane Michael.
In fact, the tax base for the county, the school board and the two cities will actually increase slightly next year.
There will be some tax loss for the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District and the Dog Island Special district, but special districts are ineligible for help from Triumph Gulf Coast.
Wakulla County says its preliminary tax base for next year is also up slightly.
Skipper said that for Franklin County to show a taxable loss we would have to lose in excess of 920 million dollars and we are nowhere near that.
Commissioner Bert Boldt said the information should provide the public a huge peace of mind as public sentiment was that we were slammed by Hurricane Michael.
