FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report February 22, 2019 through February 28, 2019

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
February 22, 2019 through February 28, 2019
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past week;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
FRANKLIN COUNTY
While on patrol in the offshore patrol vessel Guardian, Lieutenant Marlow, Officers Boyd and Nelson and NOAA Officer Harwell boarded a shrimping vessel south of Little Saint George Island. While aboard they found the vessel’s nets to have a violation reference one of their required TEDs (Turtle Excluder Devices). The officers went into their ice hold and inspected their catch. They located gray triggerfish out of season and found the vessel to be more than 300 pounds over their bag limit for flounder. The appropriate action was taken to address the violations.
FEDERAL WATERS
While aboard the offshore patrol vessel Guardian, Lieutenant Marlow and Officers Boyd and Nelson boarded a commercial vessel approximately 24 miles south of Franklin County. The vessel was engaged in both dive and hook and line fisheries. During the inspection, the officers located what appeared to be red snapper that was cut up and not landed in whole condition. Additionally, there was some of the cut up reef fish that was on the hooks of a rod and reel and being used as bait. The appropriate action was taken reference the violations.
While aboard the offshore patrol vessel Guardian, Lieutenant Marlow and Officers Boyd and Nelson boarded a commercial bandit rig vessel approximately 50 miles south of Dog Island. The occupants cut their fishing gear and threw it overboard while the patrol vessel was approaching and failed to allow inspection of those items. While aboard the vessel, officers located a shark fillet and had an occupant throw a piece of uninspected fish overboard after being advised not to do so. The appropriate action was taken for the violations.
