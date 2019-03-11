Governor DeSantis Announces Formal Notification from FEMA for 45 Days of 100 Percent Federal Cost Share Reimbursement for Hurricane Michael

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sent a formal notification to Florida’s congressional delegation informing the state that President Donald J. Trump granted 45 days of 100 percent federal cost share for Hurricane Michael debris removal and emergency protective measures (FEMA Categories A and B).
This historic support for Florida came at the request of Governor Ron DeSantis in a meeting with President Trump in Washington, D.C. where he committed this additional FEMA funding, a grant which can only be authorized by the President of the United States.
“I thank President Trump for taking decisive action at this critical time that will result in transformational improvement to recovery efforts for the many counties impacted by this natural disaster,”said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Hurricane Michael survivors and all Floridians will be profoundly grateful. We thank President Trump for his unwavering commitment to the people of Northwest Florida.”
Previously, Florida was to receive 100 percent reimbursement for the first five days of debris pickup and hurricane relief efforts. The additional 40 days added by President Trump at the request of Governor DeSantis will facilitate much needed support to the counties directly affected by the devastating impact of Hurricane Michael and Florida.
