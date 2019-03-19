For Immediate Release
March 19, 2019
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Judge Stephen Everett to the Second Judicial Circuit
Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Judge Stephen Everett to the Second Circuit Court. The Second Circuit covers the following counties: Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty and Wakulla.
“I’m impressed with Judge Everett’s judicial philosophy as he understands the role of a judge is in restraint,” said Governor DeSantis. “He recognizes the proper role of the courts and respects the legislature’s distinct role to make general law. He will bring a strong work ethic and humility to his new role as Circuit Judge.”
Judge Stephen Everett
Stephen (Steve) Everett, 38, of North Carolina has served as a Judge of Leon County since April 2016. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Louisiana State University. Prior to joining the bench, Judge Everett served as both an Assistant State Attorney and Assistant State Public Defender. Previously he served in the General Counsel’s office of the Department of Economic Opportunity. Everett fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Karen Gievers.
