Job Opportunity in Franklin County

Title: Coastal Training Program Specialist /Environmental Specialist I (OPS non-benefit position)
Job location: Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR), Eastpoint, Florida, Department of Environmental Protection
Duties & Responsibilities:
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) under the Florida Coastal Office of the Department of Environmental Protection is currently seeking a dynamic, driven person to serve as the Coastal Training Program Specialist for the ANERR’s Coastal Training Program.
ANERR’s Coastal Training Program (CTP) provides up-to-date scientific information and skill building opportunities for collaborative networks of decision makers and professionals whose work and decisions have impacts on coastal resources in NW Florida, specifically the Apalachicola Watershed. The goal of CTP section is to transfer science conducted at ANERR, NOAA and the Florida Coastal Office of DEP to stakeholders enabling them to make and implement decisions based that protect the environment. Stakeholders served by CTP include local, state and federal government officials, elected officials, planners, coastal managers, private industry, watershed groups, water management districts, residents and nonprofit organizations.
The Coastal Training Program serves these stakeholders by developing and facilitating training and outreach programs to interpret and apply relevant science and technology to priority local issues affecting coastal communities. CTP designs and implements interdisciplinary approaches to ecosystem management and stakeholder engagement. The Coastal Training Specialist works directly with the CTP Coordinator and program partners to coordinate activities, develop workshops and trainings, and facilitate science translation. They will also conduct follow-up research regarding other training providers and potential audiences in the region; maintain the electronic mailing lists, electronic event registration and other databases.
The nature of this position will require the person to sometimes work irregular hours including occasional evenings and weekends and responsibilities will sometimes require working outdoors. The demands of this position occasionally require that this person work extended hours and have the ability to deal with all types of individuals. Must perform all duties in a professional manner.
Knowledge, Skill(S) & Abilities:
Ability to effectively communicate to a variety of audiences both verbally and in writing; public speaking skills and level of comfort in front of various professional audiences; utilize problem-solving techniques. Ability to efficiently plan, organize and coordinate workshops and meetings. Positive attitude and superb customer service skills; ability to communicate effectively with staff and co-workers and to deal with the public in a tactful and courteous manner. Ability to work independently and take initiative with projects. Ability to utilize A/V equipment, knowledge of and ability to quickly learn web based programs. Knowledge and understanding of Northwest Florida ecosystems, estuarine ecology, and relevant environmental issues. The ability to move/lift up to 25 lbs. carrying and lifting field equipment, displays for special events and outreach activities; Work irregular hours including weekends and evenings; maintain a valid driver’s license.
Bachelor's degree in one of the physical, biological, environmental sciences, a closely related field, or degree in an applicable social science with extensive knowledge and/or experience in natural sciences helpful. Experience leading educational programs. Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite, including but not limited to the use of Microsoft Word, Access, PowerPoint and Excel. Expertise in project management, experience working with diverse stakeholders and developing training programs. Excellent oral and written communications skills. Occasional evening and weekends hours are required. Other desirable experience includes: public outreach, public speaking, working with committees, information research, workshop development, writing and/or producing educational materials.
Note: This is an OPS position, which does not include full insurance and leave benefits. The salary for this position is $15/ per hour which is commensurate with experience. Health insurance contribution if employee chooses to sign up for health insurance.
HOW TO APPLY: All interested applicants must submit a State of Florida job Application online at https://peoplefirst.myflorida.
com . In addition to applying online, applicants must submit a resume through People First clearly demonstrating how the applicant’s previous work, experience, and training is applicable to the major duties of this position. Please email Anita Grove, Coastal Training Program Coordinator at Anita.Grove@dep.state.fl.us with any questions.
The State of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action Employer, and does not tolerate discrimination or violence in the workplace.
Candidates requiring a reasonable accommodation, as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, must notify the agency hiring authority and/or People First Service Center (1-866-663-4735). Notification to the hiring authority must be made in advance to allow sufficient time to provide the accommodation.
The State of Florida supports a Drug-Free workplace. All employees are subject to reasonable suspicion drug testing in accordance with Section 112.0455, F.S., Drug-Free Workplace Act.
