Local author wins silver in Florida book awards

An Apalachicola author was awarded a silver medal in this year's Florida Book Awards.
Kevin Begos received the silver medal in the general non-fiction category for his book “Tasting the Past: The Science of Flavor & the Search for the Origins of Wine.”
The book documents Kevin's visits to some of the oldest wine sites in Europe and the Middle East, searching for the origins of wine.
The book includes his encounters with experts, scientists, and winemakers who are also seeking to discover and experience wine in its most ancient forms.
The Florida Book Awards is the nation’s most comprehensive state book awards program.
It was established in 2006 to celebrate the best Florida literature.
The winning authors from across the state will be honored April 11 at the Abitz Family Dinner at the Mission San Luis in Tallahassee.
And if you would like to get a copy of Kevin's book, its available on Amazon and at Downtown Books in Apalachicola.
