Red Snapper fishermen will be able to catch a few extra fish from the Gulf of Mexico this year.
NOAA Fisheries has published a final rule to increase the commercial and recreational annual catch limits and recreational annual catch targets for Gulf of Mexico red snapper.
The final rule increases the commercial and recreational red snapper catch levels and targets by more than 1 million pounds.
It also reduces the buffer between the catch limit and catch target for red snapper for the federal for-hire component from 20% to 9% in 2019 only.
The final rule will take effect on April 4th.
Florida's red snapper season is set for June 11th through July 12th.
