Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf in Port St. Joe was recently awarded 5 stars through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
Hospitals received ratings from one to five stars – with five stars being the highest score – based on how well they perform on a range of inpatient and outpatient quality measures.
Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf was the only hospital in the region to receive the five-star rating.
The newly updated Star Ratings methodology looks at 59 quality measures including death rates, safety, re-admissions, infection rates, patient experience ratings, and timeliness of care, among others.
Less than 8 percent of the over 4,500 hospitals surveyed received a 5 star rating.
Only nine hospitals in Florida received a five-star ratings.
The ratings are designed to make it easier for people to compare hospital quality.
