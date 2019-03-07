Thursday, March 7, 2019

SPRING into action- adopt, foster, volunteer, donate

Franklin County Humane Society
Donate NowView AnimalsVisit Our Site
MARDI GRAS PET PARADE A HUGE SUCCESS!
This years Parade and festival proved to be the biggest and best in the history of the Barkus Parade.  It is estimated that several thousand people were in attendance and many were there with their pets. 
The Humane Society would like to thank the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers, volunteers and attendees for your generous support.  The time and energy required to put on this spectacle is incalculable and we appreciate the immense effort on your part.  
The monies raised on our behalf will go directly to help save the lives of the homeless pets in our care.  It is because of your hard work and dedication that they will receive the loving care they need and deserve until they have been adopted.  Thank you all! 
The SGI Brewfest is a one-day beer tasting festival to promote the appreciation of craft beer. All proceeds benefit the Franklin County Humane Society. 2019 will be our 4th year. This years event features an even broader selection of amazing craft beers, friendly faces and furry friends. This is a very limited engagement and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the door. The event will be held on Saturday April 27th, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm (Eastern) at Paddy's Raw Bar and Journeys of St. George Island. VIP and early admission ticket holders will be granted access at noon. Beers, beaches, and bettering the lives of animals. What's not to love?
You may purchase tickets online at: sgibrewfest.com/tickets

All Brewfest attendees must be 21+ including designated drivers. Children and adults under 21 years of age are not permitted at this event. This event will be held rain or shine - No Refunds.
POPULATION EXPLOSION
We have experienced the highest canine intake numbers for any month in our history in both January and February and most were puppies.  We took in 58 dogs in January.  Of those, 40 were puppies.  In February, we intook 64 dogs, 44 were puppies.  That's a total of 122, 88 of which were puppies.
We don't know what is behind these numbers, January and February are generally quieter months where puppy intake is concerned.  Interestingly, it does correlate to Hurricane Michael.  Did dogs escape their yards after the storm?  Were dogs left behind when owners evacuated?  We don't know.  One thing we do know, if these dogs had been spayed and neutered, none of this would have happened.
Yes, puppies are cute but there is nothing cute about 88 puppies finding themselves without a home.  Fortunately, they are all in their forever homes now.  Spread the word-SPAY and NEUTER all of your pets!
WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
You will remember the story of Juniper and her puppies.  She was the dog that had her puppies in the woods and we had to go looking for them after she had been trapped by Animal Control.  Well, all the puppies were quickly adopted but it took longer than expected to find Juniper just the right home.
Juni likes people and other dogs but she doesn't like loud noises or unfamiliar places.   Her reaction can be to run which is what she did in the first two households she was placed in.  On both occassions, she was brought back to us by adopters who felt it was too risky to keep her at their home.  
After two failed attempts, we cast our net further and she was adopted by a woman in Jacksonville who lives on Jackson Beach.  Our little runaway is now living the life or Riley in a condo on the beach.  She enjoys views of the ocean when she's not being walked by her owner with her two doggie cousins.  
She has finally found her home.  A place where she can enjoy being a dog and enjoy being the light of someone's life.  
FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Post Office Box 417 • Eastpoint, Florida 32328 • (850) 670-8417
www.forgottenpets.org • Email Us


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment