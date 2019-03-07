SPRING into action- adopt, foster, volunteer, donate

POPULATION EXPLOSION
We have experienced the highest canine intake numbers for any month in our history in both January and February and most were puppies. We took in 58 dogs in January. Of those, 40 were puppies. In February, we intook 64 dogs, 44 were puppies. That's a total of 122, 88 of which were puppies.
We don't know what is behind these numbers, January and February are generally quieter months where puppy intake is concerned. Interestingly, it does correlate to Hurricane Michael. Did dogs escape their yards after the storm? Were dogs left behind when owners evacuated? We don't know. One thing we do know, if these dogs had been spayed and neutered, none of this would have happened.
Yes, puppies are cute but there is nothing cute about 88 puppies finding themselves without a home. Fortunately, they are all in their forever homes now. Spread the word-SPAY and NEUTER all of your pets!
