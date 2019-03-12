The Federal Emergency Management Agency has issued a formal notification to Florida approving additional reimbursement assistance for Hurricane Michael recovery expenses.
On January 22nd Governor DeSantis met with President Trump one-on-one to request 45 days of 100% Federal cost share for Hurricane Michael debris removal and emergency protective measures.
It was a request only the President has the power to grant.
The additional reimbursement was approved.
Previously, Florida was to receive 100 percent reimbursement for the first five days of debris pickup and hurricane relief efforts.
The additional 40 days will insure that Debris removal can continue without interruption, that Workers can get paid overtime for their work and that counties and local governments will be better able to restore their communities without having to take money other areas of their budgets
