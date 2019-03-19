The Florida Trustee Implementation Group has approved 23 restoration projects in Northwest Florida using BP oil spill money.
The twenty-three projects, which includes some in Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties will help restore and benefit wetlands, coastal, and nearshore habitats on federally managed lands.
They will also help improve water quality and hydrology by reducing sources of pollution and restoring more natural water flows and enhance the public’s access to the surrounding natural resources and increase recreational opportunities.
Some of the projects approved in our area include stormwater improvements in the City of Port St. Joe and septic tank abatement at Lighthouse Estates in Carrabelle.
Also on the list is predator control on St. Vincent Island as well as the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge Coastal Trail Connection from Spring Creek to Port Leon.
