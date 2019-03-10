The US Small Business Administration Is still offering physical disaster loans to businesses and other groups that were damaged by Hurricane Michael last October.
SBA can make loans to businesses agricultural cooperatives, aquaculture businesses and private, non-profit groups affected by the storm.
The loan can be for as much as 2 million dollars with terms up to 30 years at 3.6 percent for businesses and 2.5 percent for non-profit groups.
Loans of up to 25 thousand dollars are avilable without collateral.
The easiest way to apply is to go on-line to disasterloan.sba.gov.
You can also stop by the disaster recovery center in Port St. Joe and apply in person.
The center is located in the Port St. Joe Fire Department at 404 Williams Ave., Port St. Joe
The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
