Thursday, March 14, 2019
There will be an FWC Hunter Safety Internet Completion Course in Wakulla County this Saturday.
The course will be held March the 16th at the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge at St. Marks from 8am – 3pm
Students must complete the Internet course before coming to class and bring a copy of the final report from the online portion of the course.
All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge.
An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.
The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.
People interested in attending this course can register online at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.
